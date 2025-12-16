The Housemaid Review: Amanda Seyfried Shines In Paul Feig's Campy Thriller

In 2018, writer-director Paul Feig adapted Darcey Bell's novel "A Simple Favor" for the big screen and accomplished something notable: he improved upon the source material by embracing the novel's campier impulses and dialed everything up to 11 (in the parlance of the late, great Rob Reiner). Feig has done it again with "The Housemaid," his adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling thriller.

For the uninitiated, "The Housemaid" books basically launched McFadden's literary career in 2022 after making a splash, in particular, on a subsection of TikTok colloquially known as "BookTok" — but the real and honest truth here is that McFadden's prose can be simplistic and lacking. Thankfully, Feig took the structure of her admittedly fascinating and deliciously dark story of a young woman who starts working as the titular housemaid for a wealthy family, only to discover that something is terribly wrong — and heightened everything, making another camp classic thriller that feels like, down the line, it could be endlessly rewatchable.

Sydney Sweeney ostensibly leads the film as Millie, a mysterious and downtrodden young woman who's sleeping in her car until she finally gets that job with Nina Winchester, the lady of a massive mansion in Long Island played perfectly by Amanda Seyfried. At first, Millie thinks that Nina and her handsome husband Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar) have the perfect life, but after Nina turns into the boss from hell and Andrew becomes a source of sympathy and support for Millie, the plot thickens. In Feig and Seyfried's capable hands, Millie's journey into hell with the Winchesters is ... delightful.