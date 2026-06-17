A 2026 Horror Movie Hit Is Finding Even More Fans On Hulu's Top Charts

"Return to Silent Hill" managed to persevere at the box office in spite of some truly dire critical reviews that claimed it was the worst movie of 2026, and now it's come to Hulu for subscribers to enjoy. And they're definitely celebrating every bloody second of the flick. Per FlixPatrol, it's doing gangbuster numbers in America, holding on to the number one position on Hulu's streaming movie chart from June 14 to June 17. It's also entered the top 10 in several other countries.

This multi-day run at the top of the charts echoes the magnetic pull offered up by its worldwide box office run; $47.8 million on a $23 million budget, an amount which pleased studio heads who praised its efficient release. It goes to show how strong a fanbase there is for Silent Hill as a franchise, in spite of the reaction it engendered making it one of the most controversial movies of 2026. Though some audience members were less than complimentary regarding the film, a good number of them were heartily satisfied by what it offered up in the end.