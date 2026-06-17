A 2026 Horror Movie Hit Is Finding Even More Fans On Hulu's Top Charts
"Return to Silent Hill" managed to persevere at the box office in spite of some truly dire critical reviews that claimed it was the worst movie of 2026, and now it's come to Hulu for subscribers to enjoy. And they're definitely celebrating every bloody second of the flick. Per FlixPatrol, it's doing gangbuster numbers in America, holding on to the number one position on Hulu's streaming movie chart from June 14 to June 17. It's also entered the top 10 in several other countries.
This multi-day run at the top of the charts echoes the magnetic pull offered up by its worldwide box office run; $47.8 million on a $23 million budget, an amount which pleased studio heads who praised its efficient release. It goes to show how strong a fanbase there is for Silent Hill as a franchise, in spite of the reaction it engendered making it one of the most controversial movies of 2026. Though some audience members were less than complimentary regarding the film, a good number of them were heartily satisfied by what it offered up in the end.
Some fans definitely loved Return to Silent Hill
A good number of reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes did enjoy "Return to Silent Hill," and they were happy to weigh in with their plaudits in the comment section.
Most of those viewers noted the hard work that went into making the film. "Tough movie to make just happy they made it," a commenter named Jordan said. Another reviewer named Tony R. wrote, "They did an amazing job paying homage to the game series and explored each of the themes in Silent Hill 2." He also praised the film's mood and pacing, and declared the movie was a solid jumping-off point for newbies. Plenty of fans weighing in noted how good a job the film did translating the game into a live-action film.
Still, some of that praise came with qualifications. "Better than last two films still not as good as the games," remarked a user named Will H. Whether one thinks "Return to Silent Hill" is just a good video game translation or a good horror film at large, it's definitely hard to argue with its streaming success.