5 Best Video Game Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

Video game movies are an often dissatisfying strain of cinematic storytelling. For whatever reason, adaptations of works from the realm of Steam Decks and Atari Jaguars come up short creatively. Ranking every live-action video game movie from worst to best is a daunting exercise, really laying bare how often video game films fail to cut the mustard. Titles like "Doom," "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," "Assassin's Creed," and more have become infamous duds for very good reason. They're as difficult to watch as the best video games are fun to play.

However, that doesn't mean this realm is totally devoid of features that have garnered positive marks from either critics or audiences. Letterboxd users have certainly found a handful of video game movies to champion as being a cut above the rest. The five video game films with the best user ratings on this site are, in the eyes of Letterboxd users, emblematic that these kinds of films can be more than inert rehashing of familiar brand names. They can deliver character designs, emotions, and imagery that flourish in the specific medium of film. Plus, they carry over the spirits of their respective source materials in fascinating ways.

Granted, the comparatively smaller library of video game movies means there aren't "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"-level masterpieces in this batch of five movies. However, examining what video game features rise to the top among Letterboxd reviews do illustrate that not every movie in this space is doomed to be as bad as "Alone in the Dark."