5 Apple TV Shows Way Better Than Ted Lasso

When "Ted Lasso" hit Apple TV in August of 2020, the world was starved for joy; it was the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because a vaccine wasn't widely available yet at that time, everyone was still stuck inside under a worldwide quarantine. Unable to hang out with friends indoors, everyone was glued to their TVs — that explains how "Tiger King" became a worldwide phenomenon, for one thing — and it feels like we all watched "Ted Lasso," a Bill Lawrence soccer comedy centered around a silly character that star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis made up previously as a bit for NBC Sports. As a reminder, the show follows Ted, who travels from Kansas to England to coach a football team despite knowing nothing about British football. So is "Ted Lasso" ... good?!

We've investigated the quality of "Ted Lasso" before right here at Looper, something that became necessary after the show's third season felt like a pathetic, bizarre, and pale imitation of its former glory. (That glory is indisputable when you consider that the first season won a whole armload of Emmys.) It feels unfair to say "Ted Lasso" was never good and we were all just duped by its cheerfulness during a terrible time in the world, but here's a stone-cold fact: there are a lot of shows on Apple TV that are much, much better.

Apple TV, frankly, has some of the best shows on streaming and people keep failing to notice; if you bring up the streamer in public, you'll probably get asked if you watch "Ted Lasso" instead of any of its other worthy shows. So what should you watch instead of "Ted Lasso?" We have some ideas. Here are five Apple TV shows that are better than "Ted Lasso."