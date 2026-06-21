10 Steamiest Movies And TV Shows On Disney Plus

If there was a Mount Rushmore of mainstream erotic filmmakers, Adrian Lyne's spot would be firmly secured. As the director of "Lolita," "9½ Weeks," "Indecent Proposal," and "Fatal Attraction," Lyne was responsible for not only bringing erotic dramas and thrillers to wide theatrical release, but actually producing several legitimate hits in the process. Yet after 2002's "Unfaithful," Lyne wouldn't direct another film for a full 20 years — at which point he made his grand return to the genre that made him famous with "Deep Water."

Vic and Melinda Van Allen (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas) have come up with an arrangement that keeps their marriage alive — Melinda is allowed to sleep with other men, openly flirting with her conquests in front of Vic and even bringing them to bed in the couple's own home. The presumption is that Vic also finds this arrangement exciting, but it is soon revealed that the jealousy he feels when his wife takes a lover isn't the fun, sexy kind of jealous. In fact, it's the murderous kind.

In our review of "Deep Water," we proclaimed it "less shallow than it looks." It might seem on its surface to just be an excuse to watch de Armas seduce both Affleck and various other attractive actors, which Lyne obviously knows how to shoot in visually appealing, boundary pushing ways. But "Deep Water" is also effective as a dark thriller that, like so much of Lyne's work, shows what happens when passions burn too hot and don't burn evenly among all involved parties.