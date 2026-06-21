10 Steamiest Movies And TV Shows On Disney Plus
When Disney+ launched in 2019, the expectation was that it would be a family-friendly streaming service that parents could feel comfortable letting their kids have free reign of, with PG-13 being about as "adult" as anything on the service got — other than the occasional wild scenes in PG movies that sent parents into an uproar, that is. That would later change thanks to additions like the Netflix Marvel shows as well as the "Deadpool" movies. A big deal was made when those came to the service, with Disney+ needing to add parental control options to prevent kids' accounts from being able to access the newly added naughty stuff.
Fast forward to 2024, when Disney+ began to integrate Hulu's library into its own. From that point on, anyone who had subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu could start accessing movies and TV shows from Hulu within Disney+, no matter the rating. Now, you can see nudity, NC-17 sex scenes, and pretty much any type of steamy content you'd find on any of the other streamers. These are some of the most sexually-charged scenes with some of the least-dressed actors that you can watch within Disney+ these days — provided you have Hulu as well.
Deep Water
If there was a Mount Rushmore of mainstream erotic filmmakers, Adrian Lyne's spot would be firmly secured. As the director of "Lolita," "9½ Weeks," "Indecent Proposal," and "Fatal Attraction," Lyne was responsible for not only bringing erotic dramas and thrillers to wide theatrical release, but actually producing several legitimate hits in the process. Yet after 2002's "Unfaithful," Lyne wouldn't direct another film for a full 20 years — at which point he made his grand return to the genre that made him famous with "Deep Water."
Vic and Melinda Van Allen (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas) have come up with an arrangement that keeps their marriage alive — Melinda is allowed to sleep with other men, openly flirting with her conquests in front of Vic and even bringing them to bed in the couple's own home. The presumption is that Vic also finds this arrangement exciting, but it is soon revealed that the jealousy he feels when his wife takes a lover isn't the fun, sexy kind of jealous. In fact, it's the murderous kind.
In our review of "Deep Water," we proclaimed it "less shallow than it looks." It might seem on its surface to just be an excuse to watch de Armas seduce both Affleck and various other attractive actors, which Lyne obviously knows how to shoot in visually appealing, boundary pushing ways. But "Deep Water" is also effective as a dark thriller that, like so much of Lyne's work, shows what happens when passions burn too hot and don't burn evenly among all involved parties.
Hustlers
Loosely based on the real-life story of strippers who decided to scam wealthy scumbags that they deemed deserving of being robbed, "Hustlers" stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and others as a group of exotic dancers. Together, they come up with a plan to get lucrative revenge on a bunch of misbehaving — and very rich — clients.
While primarily a crime dramedy, "Hustlers" obviously brings the steamy, as it's all about strippers using their sexy talents to pull off their heist, as it were. It's no surprise that Lopez has the looks and the dancing talents for such a role, but she also turns in a legitimately great performance even away from the pole as disillusioned veteran stripper Ramona Vega. The real surprise, however, is Wu, who at the time of the release of "Hustlers" was best known as reserved, rule-following matriarch Jessica Huang on the extremely family-friend sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat." If you doubted Wu's ability to convincingly play a half-naked seductress, those doubts will be sufficiently put to rest in the opening minutes of "Hustlers."
In addition to being an excuse to watch some very attractive actresses do very attractive things, "Hustlers" also drew strong critical acclaim, with the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus proclaiming that it's "a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal." It was also a hit at the box office, and Lopez's biggest live-action opening ever.
Tell Me Lies
There's no shortage of fiction about sexy college students having sexy problems, but the book "Tell Me Lies" manages to stand out in a crowded field and rise above many of its cliches. While there are major differences between the book and the Hulu series, the show emulates much of what made the novel so successful. One of the most crucial ways this is achieved is that "Tell Me Lies" doesn't romanticize the college years the way so many similar shows do. College can certainly be fun, but it's fun that typically comes with a lot of very dramatic, sometimes outright toxic, strings attached.
On the flip side, the show also doesn't only drill down on all the bad parts of partying and sexual experimentation inherent in the college experience. The sex scenes do sometimes end on a sour note, or are tempered by the way it is made clear that one of the participants isn't having as good of a time as they are pretending to. But they are also still largely designed to be titillating, and are meant to remind viewers that there is a reason why sex is made such a big deal to begin with.
The troubled relationship between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) is the catalyst of "Tell Me Lies," and they spend what is revealed to be nearly a decade having an extremely complicated entanglement. In the process, we also see the relationships of some of their friends — friends that Lucy and Stephen also occasionally hook up with as well.
Three Ways
It's always a tricky balance to depict poly relationships in films, trying to portray the lifestyle in an honest and realistic way and not just come off as an excuse to have group sex scenes. Given that 2022's "Three Ways" just goes for it with its title, it is easy to assume that it's going to be an example of the latter. However, as Medium's Dana Blythe gushed in writing about the movie, "Finally, an honest depiction of open relationships, various relationship structures, and all their joys, complications, and pleasures."
Stacey (Andrea Lewis) is tired of being unsuccessful in her relationships, awkward about sex, and shy about expressing her inner most desires. After finally breaking free of her most recent misguided relationship, she meets a new man (Ronin Lee) who she tries to be more open and experimental with. But when a new, much more experienced woman (Brittany S. Hall) shows up in their lives, Stacey is not only pulled out of her shell but comes to realize she was interested in going to even more places in the bedroom than she had ever considered.
"Three Ways" definitely goes for it with its sex scenes, showing (almost) full nudity — as well as a quick glimpse of a certain bodily fluid that was mistaken for hair gel in "There's Something About Mary." But it also doesn't shy away from how awkward and funny sex can be, and how things don't always have to be so serious — even in right in the middle of the act.
Harlots
Every streaming service needs its raunchy period drama. Netflix has "Bridgerton," HBO Max has "The Seduction," and Hulu has "Harlots." Which means that Disney+ has "Harlots" as well. When "Harlots" was first announced, many of the articles about it called it 'Hulu's "Bridgerton"' — while some pointed out that it was actually a fair bit naughtier. Which stands to reason since, as the title might have clued you into, the show is all about the women who work in 18th-century English brothels.
Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) runs a fairly new brothel that is still making a name for itself. The area isn't ideal, so Margaret decides to move the business to a neighborhood with wealthier clients. But Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) already runs a brothel in that area, which puts the two in direct competition — a fact made more complicated by the fact that Margaret used to work for Lydia. With two brothels competing, the men in the area win, as do viewers who get to see a lot of action involving big frilly dresses and men in powdered wigs. If that's your thing — and given the popularity of steamy period shows lately, it seems to be a lot of people's thing — than you've got three seasons of "Harlots" to enjoy on Disney+.
Fire Island
Written by and starring actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster, "Fire Island" is about a group of friends who take an annual trip to the titular New York locale to enjoy the area's vibrant gay party scene. Unfortunately, they find out that Erin (Margaret Cho), who owns the house the pals convene at, has to sell it — so this year's trip has to be a big final blowout of sorts.
"Fire Island" is loosely based on "Pride & Prejudice," with Noah (Booster) playing the Elizabeth Bennet part; Will (Conrad Ricamora) as the Mr. Darcy stand in; Howie (Bowen Yang) as a combination of Jane Bennet and Charlotte Lucas; and Charlie (James Scully) as the movie's version of Charles Bingley. Which makes Erin both Mr. and Mrs. Bennet. That should give you a rough idea of where things are going in terms of romantic entanglements, but like the best loose adaptations, there are plenty of surprises and things that deliberately subvert your expectations.
As for the steaminess factor of "Fire Island," well ... Jane Austen would never. In addition to there being no shortage of sweaty, shirtless men dancing and flirting, there are several sex scenes — ones that aren't always limited to just two people — that definitely push the limits of the movie's R rating.
Anyone But You
Speaking of sexy movies based on classic literature, 2023's "Anyone But You" puts a modern spin on William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." A modern spin that involves several sex scenes that show bare breasts and butts. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell definitely steam up the screen more than once in this movie — one time, literally, as they get it on in a hot shower.
Powell and Sweeney play Ben and Bea, two people who seem to immediately hit it off but then struggle to keep the passion fires of their hot first date burning after a few misunderstandings and an ensuing wave of hostility. When they find themselves at the wedding of mutual friends, they decide that the best way to get everyone of their backs is to pretend that they're dating — and they end up faking it until they make it.
"Anyone But You" broke the box office mold upon release and sent the message that people are apparently starved for rom-coms, as it did shockingly well in its theatrical run. How much of that was the promise of seeing two of Hollywood's current hottest stars rolling around naked together is anyone's guess, but it certainly didn't hurt.
Sanctuary
Of all the entries on this list, "Sanctuary" is the most avant garde. It definitely isn't the type of movie for people who are looking for that "quick hit" of steaminess, nor those who are wanting a traditional approach to on-screen seduction. The fact that the female lead is Margaret Qualley was probably a pretty good indicator of that, as she definitely seems to have a proclivity towards starring in movies that are sexy in very unusual ways and/or surround the sexiness with very bizarre scenes and imagery.
Taking place over the course of a single night, "Sanctuary" sees Qualley play a woman named Rebecca who is meeting Hal (Christopher Abbott) to interview him to take over as CEO of a luxury hotel chain. At least, that's what the movie initially wants us to think. It is soon revealed that the whole thing is an elaborate roleplay set up by Hal, who is the longtime client of Rebecca, a professional dominatrix. Hal actually is in line to become a hotel CEO, taking over the job from his recently deceased father. He decides that he's about to be too powerful — and worth too much money — to keep "seeing" Rebecca, and he attempts to end their arrangement.
She doesn't take that well. And so we see their contentious night unfold, with the two stepping in and out of their "roles" as they inflict all manner of psychological torture on one another — and, yes, that includes that kind of torture.
True Blood
Vampires are inherently sexy. Well, except the kind that sparkle in the sunlight as if bathed in body glitter, but we digress. Whoever first came up with the gimmick that vampires turn their human victims by biting them in the neck and sucking their blood surely wasn't oblivious to how intimate and sexually charged that act was. All that is to say, if HBO has a show about vampires, you know it's going to double down on all the ways that vampires are hot.
"True Blood" amps things up even further by taking place in swampy Louisiana, an area that is often associated with sweaty sultriness. In the universe of "True Blood," vampires no longer have to stay in hiding and are able to peacefully co-exist with humans thanks to a synthetic blood-based drink that allows them nourishment without needing to bite people. But not all vampires are content with settling for the fake stuff, on top of which many of them miss the old-fashioned method of feasting. That conflict, combined with the various other supernatural and paranormal beings in the periphery, means that said drink hasn't fully succeeded in ending vampiric violence. It also hasn't stopped vampires and humans from getting it on. Again, this was originally an HBO show, after all.
Blue is the Warmest Color
More often than not, when a mainstream movie features unsimulated sex scenes, it's done to shock or repulse. Think the films of Lars von Trier and Yorgos Lanthimos, for example. But there is the rare example where a movie shows unsimulated sex and it's meant to have the opposite effect. It's designed to both hammer home the intimacy between the characters, and also be titillating for the audience. And that certainly applies to "Blue is the Warmest Color," which features multiple such scenes between its two female leads as well as one between a female and a male.
While "Blue is the Warmest Color" was met with controversy for its depiction of a lesbian relationship being mostly for male gaze purposes, it is also considered one of the greatest LGBTQ movies of all time. All debate about the necessity — and certainly the length — of the sex scenes between Emma (Léa Seydoux) and Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) aside, the movie was still met with mostly universal praise for its complex and realistic depiction of young love and the struggle of someone still coming to terms with their sexuality.
All that being said, this list focuses on the steaminess of the movies being discussed — and it's been made pretty clear at this point that "Blue is the Warmest Color" definitely brings it as far as that goes. And just like that, an NC-17 movie with full nudity and unsimulated sex is available on Disney+. To think it was a big deal when potty-mouthed Deadpool was added to the streaming service.