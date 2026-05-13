10 Best Cult Classic Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

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Science fiction is one of the oldest genres in cinema, dating back to the early 20th century when filmmakers around the world experimented with the earliest uses of special effects and camera tricks. There are thousands of sci-fi movies, and something that often happens to films in the genre is that they become cult classics. It's sadly not that uncommon for a good science fiction movie to bomb at the box office only to be rediscovered years, where they become beloved, earning a cult following.

An unusual example of this is director Ed Wood's "Plan 9 From Outer Space," which has long been considered the worst movie ever made. Today, "Plan 9" is a cult classic for how campy and awful it is, falling into the 'so bad it's good' category. Other examples include films like "A Clockwork Orange" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which, to many, is the definitive cult classic sci-fi movie. Those examples are well known, but there are countless more that are overlooked by most viewers' attention.

In most cases, a cult classic fits the description because it has a small but dedicated cult-like following. That limits the audience size when compared to something like "Project Hail Mary," which appeals to a much larger audience. Each of these sci-fi films is a cult classic, and they all earned that distinction because they're excellent, whether or not they made money at the time. They're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.