Toy Story 5 Ending Explained

Is the iPad the death of childhood? Do today's kids have it worse than their parents? Will every toy eventually become a drone? "Toy Story 5" may not have concrete answers to these questions, but by the end, it spends plenty of time and an impressive degree of nuance wrestling with them. This deep into the "Toy Story" timeline — three decades and five feature films in — you might expect that the franchise has run completely dry on interesting new material. Yet somehow director Andrew Stanton delivers another clever, heartfelt, visually refreshing story about belonging, community, and why kids are growing up too fast.

It's not the most bombastic ending we've ever had. No toys strap themselves to a rocket, no one's on the brink of being sent to Japan, and there's certainly no climactic tearjerker moment at the level of the famous "Toy Story 3" incinerator hand-holding weepfest. "Toy Story 5" is, instead, more zoomed in. It's a very focused story about some of the unique challenges today's children face, more interested in quiet moments than animated pandemonium (though there's still some of that). Perhaps that's why the early reactions to "Toy Story 5" have been so strong.

Along the way, the film ruminates on how tech affects all of us, and what kids really need. Let's take a closer look at the ending of "Toy Story 5."