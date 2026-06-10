Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To Toy Story 5
The first critical reactions to "Toy Story 5" are here, and they're great.
Andrew Stanton's latest installment in the famed "Toy Story" franchise — the franchise that put Pixar on the map and established it as one of the greatest animation studios in cinematic history — is, according to critics who got to see the Los Angeles premiere, pretty phenomenal! (Many of those lucky critics also got to see a live performance from Taylor Swift, who wrote the end credits song "I Knew It, I Knew You" followed by a duet between Swift and Randy Newman singing "You've Got a Friend In Me." Very lucky critics!)
As for those specific reactions, let's turn first to Daniel Baptista with The Movie Podcast, who posted about the film on X. "Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' is a GENERATION-DEFINING experience and exactly the story we need right now. [Pixar] once again delivers a meaningful, moving, and masterful must-see movie," he wrote. "Conan [O'Brien] as Smarty Pants is an all-time great ['Toy Story'] character. This is Jessie's story, and our sheriff shines."
Variety's Jazz Tangcay agreed. "Toy Story 5 is magical and pure perfection. It is a fantastic entry into the franchise. Jessie finally gets the story she deserves!" Tangcay declared, giving a shout-out to Joan Cusack's cowgirl Jessie, who made her debut back in "Toy Story 2." "I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy Story 5 is," Tangcay continued, before declaring that Swift's song is "perfect." Over at Collider, critic Meredith Loftus continued that train of thought. "Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears," she wrote, saying it's as good as the original 3 "Toy Story" movies.
Critics are falling in love with Toy Story 5
Critic Scott Menzel joined in the chorus of people who absolutely loved "Toy Story 5," calling it "a wonderfully heartfelt return to form for Pixar Animation Studios and a reminder of why the 'Toy Story' franchise remains one of the greatest film series ever made." After Menzel said that the movie "ranks right alongside the first three films, delivering a perfect blend of humor, heart, and that signature Pixar magic," he got an Oscar campaign start: "Also, Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' has to be up for Best Original Song this awards season!"
Andrew Salazar of Discussing Film, meanwhile, adored the movie too. "I'm very happy to say that 'Toy Story 5' is a genuine home run. Jessie being the lead really gives it an infectious energy, and the toys vs. tech conflict is much more nuanced than expected. Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children."
Even critics who weren't one hundred percent sold on the movie were charmed in the end, like iO9 and Gizmodo's Germain Lussier. "'Toy Story 5' is a tiny bit disjointed at the start as it builds multiple different story lines, but they end up paying off with a phenomenal third act filled with all the heart and humor you expect from Pixar," he declared. "Top tier stuff. I laughed, I cried, I loved it."
Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and plenty of other previous "Toy Story" voice actors returned for the fifth film, and they're joined by newcomers Greta Lee (as the toy Lilypad), Conan O'Brien (as Smarty Pants), and Bad Bunny as, uh, a character named "Pizza with Sunglasses." The movie comes out on June 19, so experience it all for yourself then ... and bring tissues to the theater.