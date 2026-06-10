Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To Toy Story 5

The first critical reactions to "Toy Story 5" are here, and they're great.

Andrew Stanton's latest installment in the famed "Toy Story" franchise — the franchise that put Pixar on the map and established it as one of the greatest animation studios in cinematic history — is, according to critics who got to see the Los Angeles premiere, pretty phenomenal! (Many of those lucky critics also got to see a live performance from Taylor Swift, who wrote the end credits song "I Knew It, I Knew You" followed by a duet between Swift and Randy Newman singing "You've Got a Friend In Me." Very lucky critics!)

As for those specific reactions, let's turn first to Daniel Baptista with The Movie Podcast, who posted about the film on X. "Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' is a GENERATION-DEFINING experience and exactly the story we need right now. [Pixar] once again delivers a meaningful, moving, and masterful must-see movie," he wrote. "Conan [O'Brien] as Smarty Pants is an all-time great ['Toy Story'] character. This is Jessie's story, and our sheriff shines."

Variety's Jazz Tangcay agreed. "Toy Story 5 is magical and pure perfection. It is a fantastic entry into the franchise. Jessie finally gets the story she deserves!" Tangcay declared, giving a shout-out to Joan Cusack's cowgirl Jessie, who made her debut back in "Toy Story 2." "I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy Story 5 is," Tangcay continued, before declaring that Swift's song is "perfect." Over at Collider, critic Meredith Loftus continued that train of thought. "Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears," she wrote, saying it's as good as the original 3 "Toy Story" movies.