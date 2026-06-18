The Terrible Stephen King Novel That Could Make A Shockingly Great Film

I know, I know. When you hear the phrase "terrible Stephen King" novel, your first thought is "Dreamcatcher." Well, guess what? It's not "Dreamcatcher" we're here to talk about. Surprise!

The Stephen King novel I actually hate with a burning passion is "Revival." After reading it a few years ago, I couldn't shake off the "ugh" feeling and chucked it into the dungeon of other terrible books, aka the bottom shelf in the study. However, even if I hate the novel — and listen, I'd argue it's far from any list of essential Stephen King books everyone should read at least once — it would make an excellent film.

Why? Well, for me, it starts with a personal connection. What made me pick up "Revival" in the first place is the fact that when I was younger, I remember attending a church where they would conduct so-called "miracles" — something the book's story revolves around. As you get older, you realize most of these "miracles" never happened and were either staged, or people just believed they had been cured of whatever imaginary ailment they had. "Revival" features a similar premise, as former minister Charles Jacobs turns people into believers of his ability to cure them with the power of electricity à la Dr. Frankenstein. Unfortunately, the plot loses the plot across five convoluted decades and culminates in a wild H.P Lovecraft-inspired finale.

Brevity isn't King's strong point. But a talented filmmaker could rein in the disorder and chaos to lead this to narrative glory. In fact, Mike Flanagan has already tackled a similar premise in "Midnight Mass," and he was eyed for a "Revival" adaptation once upon a time, so there's the solution right there: Hollywood, please send the check and let Flanaganmania run wild.