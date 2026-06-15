Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To House Of The Dragon Season 3

"House of the Dragon," the first major spin-off and prequel to "Game of Thrones," is finally back for its third season ... and critics are absolutely loving the fantasy series' first four episodes.

Those four episodes, which were provided to critics ahead of the show's June 21 premiere, throw audiences right back into the action as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) fights to reclaim her rightful place on the Iron Throne of Westeros by rallying the Black factions against her childhood confidante turned enemy and stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her Green army. After Season 2 set up a few major battles in his final episodes (by straight-up cutting plotlines), Season 3 gets right to some of the biggest clashes in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, and critics are thrilled.

Writing for Mama's Geeky, critic Tessa Smith declared, "This season wastes absolutely no time getting into the dark and gritty. The Battle of the Gullet is a massive, devastating spectacle, and it just gets wilder from there." Melody McCune agreed for MovieWeb. "Strap in, folks. It's all sword-clashing, fire-breathing action from here on out, with a smattering of political machinations for good measure," she wrote in her review. Looper's own Matthew Jackson added to the chorus of rave reviews, writing, "The series is better than ever, and the new season will have you hanging on every single moment."

Nick Schager, writing for The Daily Beast, also thinks the season is a huge success, calling it "an assured and often-thrilling mixture of colossal battles and court intrigue." Megan Lachinski agreed for Next Best Picture: "[Season 3] takes most of the complaints of the first two seasons and addresses them head-on, making for a thrilling new season and the series' best so far."