Toy Story 5 Proves One MPA Rating Is Dead

"Toy Story 5," coming to theaters on June 19, is now the first "Toy Story" movie (not counting the very different "Lightyear" spinoff) to be rated PG by the Motion Picture Association. While the previous four films received the G rating, this one gets its higher classification "for some thematic elements and rude humor."

Without having seen the film ourselves yet, we might guess that "rude humor" is in reference to the new character of Smarty Pants (Conan O'Brien), a potty-training toy modeled after a roll of toilet paper. As for "some thematic elements," that exceedingly general descriptor could apply to all of the "Toy Story" films. We're sure there will be moments in the new one that might make kids scared or adults sad. We're doubtful they'll be scarier or sadder than the incinerator sequence in the G-rated "Toy Story 3," one of the most heartbreaking scenes ever in a Pixar film.

The PG for "Toy Story 5" tells us something we've been thinking a while now: when it comes to feature-length family films, the G rating is for all intents and purposes dead. "Toy Story 4" was the last all-ages G-rated hit in theaters, back in 2019. Since then, the rating has been almost exclusively applied to short films, non-narrative documentaries, and preschool titles like "Paw Patrol" and "Gabby's Dollhouse." Basically, any intense drama lasting more than a few seconds is now an automatic PG for "thematic elements" or "mild action" — which didn't used to be the case.