5 Best Movies Like The Drama

Now that "The Drama" is available to stream at home, more are realizing that this surprise indie hit is one of the year's best so far; a provocative gem that never feels needlessly edgy. That's due to an ensemble cast with no weak links, and a screenplay which dives far beyond the surface to explore highly charged subject matter, even as it sees the funny side of it all. In a just world, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson would be riding the hype of their performances all year to earn Oscar nominations in early 2027.

The lack of outrage "The Drama" caused, despite exploring America's relationship to gun culture, is a positive sign that audiences are more open than ever to darker stories, which should hopefully inspire any filmmaker with a nihilistic idea in their drafts. But before those hypothetical movies are given the green light, there are plenty of stories like "The Drama" already out there that are worth your time.

Be warned, most of our recommendations here will make that film look like cozy comfort viewing. These are the best movies for anybody willing to branch further out of their comfort zone, with jet-black romcoms, upsetting social satires and suffocating relationship dramas. They're not for the faint of heart, but are rewarding for anybody eager to journey further into the dark side of the movies. And if these whet your appetite for more dark tales, we've also compiled a list of essential dark comedies here.