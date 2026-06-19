5 Best Movies Like Toy Story
Looking back at the Toy Story movies, two aspects stand out. Firstly, they're about the lives of toys, and secondly, they each symbolize special periods of everybody's life. Having said that, each entry has tackled their own specific set of themes — exploring everything from abandonment to existential crisis and purpose. After all, there's a reason they're among the best Disney movies of all time.
There is no shortage of sequels, spin-offs, and animated series taking place in Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear's (Tim Allen) world, but what if the viewer wants more than what's offered? The good news is that there are a bunch of fantastic movies just like "Toy Story" — whether they focus on toys or embrace similar themes. The even better news is that you don't need to search for them, since we have done the heavy lifting and compiled them together for your convenience.
Small Soldiers
A few years after "Toy Story" debuted, "Small Soldiers" marched onto the scene. Combining live-action, animatronics, and CGI, this film sees toy soldiers receiving military microprocessor upgrades and are able to behave like real soldiers. The problem is Major Chip Hazard (Tommy Lee Jones) and his Commando Elite squad wreck young Alan Abernathy's (Gregory Smith) life in their quest to hunt down their enemies, Archer (Frank Langella) and the Gorgonites.
Directed by Joe Dante of "Gremlins" fame, "Small Soldiers" features a similar sense of humor and anarchy. The Commando Elite platoon are a menace to society, but it's entertaining to watch their antics. The voice performances are also out of the top drawer here — especially Jones' portrayal of Major Hazard, as the seasoned actor sounds like he's having the time of his life.
"Small Soldiers" may lack the heart and poignancy of the original "Toy Story," but it captures the same frenetic energy. The Chicago Reader found a much deeper meaning to the film, calling it "a trenchant satire masquerading as a summer kids' movie that's rude enough to suggest that the emotions and fancies underlying the make-believe war games boys like to play are not so different from the sentiments and fabrications underlying real wars."
Pinocchio
Alongside the first "Toy Story," 1940's "Pinocchio" features in AFI's top 10 animated movies. Disney's "Pinocchio" could be considered the original toy story, since it's a story about a toy. Roll the drum fill for the punchline, please.
While Woody and Buzz embraced their natural form, the opposite is true of the wooden puppet. In this animated adaptation of the classic Carlo Collodi story, a fairy (Evelyn Venable) brings Pinocchio (Dickie Jones) to life, but for him to become a real boy, he needs to prove himself worthy of flesh and bones. It isn't an easy road ahead, though, as he's tempted along the way by all kinds of mischievous characters. However, he's lucky to have the wise Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards) in his corner and on his shoulder, encouraging him to do the right thing.
Much like the Toy Story franchise, adults will notice "Pinocchio's" powerful universal themes, especially surrounding purpose and unconditional love. Both films showcase characters who think they aren't good enough and must do more to be deemed worthy. In the end, they discover that being true to yourself is all that's necessary.
The Lego Movie
What stands out when you watch the Toy Story films is how they create a world where characters from different IPs can coexist; look at how Barbie and Mr. Potato Head feature in the same universe. "The Lego Movie" achieves the same goal, hence the Lego versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gandalf, and Batman all being part of this weird and wonderful brick landscape.
The 2014 film focuses on Emmet Brickowski (voiced by Chris Pratt), a seemingly ordinary Lego person who is seen as the chosen one and must protect his world from the evil corporation threatening to shake up the power of creativity. Emmet isn't alone in his quest, though, as he's joined by the likes of Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) and the Brick Knight himself, Batman (Will Arnett).
While Legos may sound like an unexpected basis for a movie, "The Lego Movie" finds the sweet spot between the absurd, hilarious, and earnest, proving greatness can be found where you least expect it. The highly original film dazzled both critics and fans, achieving 96% and 87% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively. The sequel is also good and worth a watch, though it's not in the same league as its predecessor.
The Brave Little Toaster
In Toy Story, the toys develop a close attachment to their owners, to the point that they'd risk their lives to be near them. It's a heart-melting concept, and one realized by "The Brave Little Toaster" back in 1987.
Directed by Jerry Rees, and based on the book by Thomas M. Disch, this whimsical animated film tells the story of five appliances — Toaster (Deanna Oliver), Radio (Jon Lovitz), Blanky (Timothy E. Day), Lampy (Timothy Stack), and Kirby (Thurl Ravenscroft) — that live in a cabin that their beloved "master," Rob (Wayne Kaatz) used to visit. However, he hasn't been back for a while, and when the appliances learn that the cabin is up for sale, they embark on an adventure to find Rob.
Despite not having the budget nor marketing backing of many of its contemporaries, "The Brave Little Toaster" continues to endure and stand the test of time. It's a story about friendship, belonging, and appreciating the passage of time — something that Buzz and Woody know all too well. Perhaps the greatest compliment paid to it came from the Projection Booth, which wrote, "[W]hen it comes to nostalgic childhood ruminations, Disney can't touch this." Like "Toy Story," the film received a few sequels, meaning more time to spend with these lovable characters.
Toys
Barry Levinson's "Toys" is about, well, toys, but it isn't a case where the figures come to life. Instead, this 1992 comedy explores everything they represent; where imagination comes to life and joy becomes a reality.
"Toys" centers on the toy company Zevo Toys. The owner, Kenneth Zevo (Donald O'Connor), falls gravely ill, but doesn't pass the baton to his joyful son Leslie (Robin Williams), believing he isn't mature enough to run the business. Instead, Kenneth hands over the reins to his brother, Leland Zevo (Michael Gambon). A military man, Leland covertly turns Zevo into an enterprise to make military equipment. Thus, it's up to Leslie and others to fight back and protect the heart of the company and what it stands for.
Like most of his famous roles, the late Williams embodies the importance of never letting the inner kid grow up in "Toys." He reminds us that no matter how much cynicism tries to harden you, it's important to maintain the wonder and optimism of a child's worldview. While the film takes several unexpected turns, and often ventures into surreal territory, it ultimately comes across as a playground where absolutely anything is possible.