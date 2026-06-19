5 Best Movies Like Toy Story

Looking back at the Toy Story movies, two aspects stand out. Firstly, they're about the lives of toys, and secondly, they each symbolize special periods of everybody's life. Having said that, each entry has tackled their own specific set of themes — exploring everything from abandonment to existential crisis and purpose. After all, there's a reason they're among the best Disney movies of all time.

There is no shortage of sequels, spin-offs, and animated series taking place in Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear's (Tim Allen) world, but what if the viewer wants more than what's offered? The good news is that there are a bunch of fantastic movies just like "Toy Story" — whether they focus on toys or embrace similar themes. The even better news is that you don't need to search for them, since we have done the heavy lifting and compiled them together for your convenience.