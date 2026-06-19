5 Worst Things Data Ever Did On Star Trek, Ranked

Of all the officers aboard the Enterprise-D, few are as charming and likable as Starfleet's first android, Data (Brent Spiner). For someone who is physically incapable of feeling emotions, Data proves time and again that he's one of the kindest, most thoughtful, and overall best characters on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" – not to mention a loving cat dad and ride-or-die bestie of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton).

Still, for such a cute little robot boy, even Data has had his cancellable moments. He's supposed to be programmed to follow social norms, and yet he's constantly violating them. Sometimes, he's like the awkward friend you love but just can't take out in public. But at his worst, Data is capable of some dark behavior that goes far beyond off-putting comments and poor judgment. Look closer at all those charming cat dad moments, and you might just clock that Spot's gender changes without so much as a word on the subject from Data. The fact that none of Data's friends even mention the subject only reinforces the silent suggestion that Data may have accidentally killed his fur baby and then quietly replaced him with a lookalike.

But Data's sketchy behavior goes far beyond hypothesized, off-screen, cat-related crimes. In many ways, he's almost shameless. Here's our breakdown of the worst things Data ever did, ranked from just embarrassing to the absolute worst.