Saltburn Review: A Gorgeous Film That Lacks In Subtlety

Barry Keoghan proves his immense talent once again in "Saltburn." As Oliver, he masks his ambitions with shyness and social awkwardness, presenting the image of an affable nobody who's just happy to have a friend. He's quiet and unassuming, but always listening, always thinking. It's a performance of a performance, and he commands every inch of the screen. Jacob Elordi — who is currently having one hell of a year, between this and "Priscilla" — is intensely charming as the wealthy golden boy who is personable and generous in part because it costs him nothing.

As Felix's mother, Rosamund Pike walks away with the film's best lines, frequently entering a scene just to say something particularly cutting and then disappearing again. Archie Madekwe puts in an empathetic performance as Farleigh, another character who is trapped between worlds as one of the Catton family's poorer relations. He has been raised to be part of high society, to expect certain things as his birthright, but unable to avoid the fact that everything he has is given to him by the Cattons out of the goodness of their hearts, and can be taken away just as easily.

Despite the film's many interesting components, it takes a serious misstep during its final act — one that undermines the story it had been telling up until that point. As a result of this, "Saltburn" ends up feeling like two different films: one in which Oliver is dominated by obsession and one in which his ambition colors everything. Both are perfectly valid narrative choices, but they don't quite meet up in the middle, leaving the conclusion a little jarring and unsatisfying. So "Saltburn" turns out to be a bit of a mixed bag. You can't really fault any of the performances or the aesthetic choices, but it feels like a film that is tailor-made to be divisive. Some audiences may buy into its wackier plot points, others will likely feel that it goes too far, and still others will argue that it doesn't go far enough. Still, it's hard not to appreciate a film that swings for the fences as hard as this one does.

"Saltburn" premieres in theaters on November 17.