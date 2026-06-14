This Forgotten TV Show From Star Trek's Creator Deserves A Darker Reboot

While he's best known for creating Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry wasn't a one-hit wonder in the world of television. He continued working on Star Trek projects as the franchise grew, but Roddenberry also developed pilots and other projects before his death in 1991. After his passing, Roddenberry's widow, Majel Barrett, took his notes and produced another successful science fiction series that's largely forgotten today: "Earth: Final Conflict."

Barrett's work on the show as one of its producers ensured her late husband's vision became a reality, and the series was a success, having run for five seasons with 110 episodes. "Earth: Final Conflict" is about an alien race arriving on Earth in the 21st century to seemingly aid humanity, but their intentions are far from benevolent. Its premise makes it an ideal candidate for a modern reboot nearly a quarter century after it ended, though it should be much darker and grittier in tone.

When it aired, "Earth: Final Conflict" maintained a decent sense of dread and anticipation, but it came off as less severe in terms of stakes. That's despite the entire population of Earth being overseen by nefarious aliens. Shifting the series' tone to a darker one not only aligns with the overarching plot, but it would place "Earth: Final Conflict" in the same tonal area as most modern sci-fi, especially if it were to embrace the same reboot formula that made "Battlestar Galactica" a hit.