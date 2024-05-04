The Two Forgotten Gene Roddenberry Shows Star Trek Fans Need To Watch
When it comes to sci-fi royalty, few names boast a crown greater than Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the original "Star Trek" series. While the show had a short-lived existence during its initial run in the '60s, it still succeeded in kicking off one of the most iconic franchises the world has ever seen, one that's still cranking out movies and shows to this day. (Side note: What would 2024 be as a stardate? We here at Looper are still figuring out how stardates work in the "Star Trek" universe.)
Interestingly, even the staunchest "Star Trek" fan may not know that aside from creating a cultural juggernaut that refuses to take its foot off the warp drive pedal, Roddenberry helped launch a pair of notable sci-fi projects removed from his legendary magnum opus, both of which were created and released after his death in 1991. "Earth: Final Conflict," first airing in 1997, and "Andromeda," which debuted in 2000, are both based on Roddenberry's unpublished notes. While both shows ran for five seasons, they ultimately failed to replicate and cultivate the magic and longevity of "Star Trek."
Andromeda and Earth: The Final Conflict struggled to live up to the legacy that Gene Roddenberry's name brought
"Earth: The Final Conflict" and "Andromeda" ran for multiple seasons, each getting the opportunity to air exactly 110 episodes, with the former taking place on Earth, telling a story that sees an alien species known as the Taelons arrive with nothing but supposed good-hearted intentions. "Earth: The Final Conflict," at least during its early run, had a heavy dose of political mystery, constantly encouraging viewers to question what the Taelons were up to.
"Andromeda" will likely have more familiar vibes for "Star Trek" fans — kind of. The main plot of the Kevin Sorbo-led series revolves around a ragtag group of spacefarers on a quest to bring freedom to a galaxy plagued with tyranny and strife.
Upon their initial debuts and throughout their respective runs, "Final Conflict" and "Andromeda" failed to garner the greatest reception. Both shows were seemingly riddled with behind-the-scenes drama, with the former showcasing a constant revolving door of cast members leaving and the latter seeing its main showrunner depart before the airing of its second season. In the year 2024, perhaps these forgotten productions can serve as nostalgic gems for Trekkies yearning to uncover more of Roddenberry's creative insight into the sci-fi genre. Fans can find both shows on streaming services like Roku, Tubi, and Freevee.