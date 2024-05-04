The Two Forgotten Gene Roddenberry Shows Star Trek Fans Need To Watch

When it comes to sci-fi royalty, few names boast a crown greater than Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the original "Star Trek" series. While the show had a short-lived existence during its initial run in the '60s, it still succeeded in kicking off one of the most iconic franchises the world has ever seen, one that's still cranking out movies and shows to this day. (Side note: What would 2024 be as a stardate? We here at Looper are still figuring out how stardates work in the "Star Trek" universe.)

Interestingly, even the staunchest "Star Trek" fan may not know that aside from creating a cultural juggernaut that refuses to take its foot off the warp drive pedal, Roddenberry helped launch a pair of notable sci-fi projects removed from his legendary magnum opus, both of which were created and released after his death in 1991. "Earth: Final Conflict," first airing in 1997, and "Andromeda," which debuted in 2000, are both based on Roddenberry's unpublished notes. While both shows ran for five seasons, they ultimately failed to replicate and cultivate the magic and longevity of "Star Trek."