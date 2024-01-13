Yellowstone: Reddit Users Are Roasting Taylor Sheridan For A Hysterical Reason

"Yellowstone" has been an ensemble drama from the start, but as the series has gone on, it has only gotten more densely populated with its growing cast of characters. However, what many viewers of the series may not realize is that one of these cowboys is portrayed by the co-creator of the neo-western himself, Taylor Sheridan.

Travis Wheatley first appeared in Season 1 of "Yellowstone" as a horse trader who does business with John Dutton, but over the course of the series, his role has expanded. Gruff, cool, rich, and talented, Travis basically has everything going for him, and some Redditors think that this could be a reflection of how Sheridan sees himself.

"Did this man seriously write a cowboy epic, only to cast himself as the 'coolest' cowboy on the show?" asked u/Effective-Pay-3153 on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit. "With the biggest ranch in Texas? That he in real life owns? And everyone just loves and wants to work at? And everyone wants his business model of rodeoing horses?"

Well, if the comments in the thread are any indication, this viewer isn't alone in their incredulous reaction and criticism of the casting choice.