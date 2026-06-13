5 Movies To Watch If You Like Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg's latest movie is finally here, and it's absolutely astounding. "Disclosure Day," an earnest and heartfelt — but still completely action-packed — summer blockbuster, marks Spielberg's "return" to directing after four years and his first action movie in some time, considering that his 2022 film, "The Fabelmans," was a deeply personal and autobiographical film about Spielberg's own life and his dreams of becoming a filmmaker as a young boy. (It's safe to say that dream came true.) So what is "Disclosure Day" about?

True to its title, "Disclosure Day" centers around the idea that not only are aliens real, but shadowy forces — specifically, corporations and governments — are hiding their very existence from humanity, and it's up to a select group of people to reveal the truth. That group includes whistleblower Daniel Kellner ("Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Challengers" standout Josh O'Connor), his girlfriend and erstwhile nun Jane Blankenship (Eve Hewson, known for TV projects like "Bad Sisters" and "The Perfect Couple"), Daniel's ally and Wardex defector Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo), and local weatherwoman Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), the last of whom suddenly develops psychic powers after making eye contact with a cardinal. This group also happens to be fighting against the sinister and powerful Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), the CEO of the aforementioned firm Wardex, which was hired, decades prior, by the U.S. government to keep footage of aliens a complete secret from the general population.

That's all we'll say here so that we don't get into any major spoilers, but you might be wondering what you should watch after you head to the theater to see "Disclosure Day." From other Spielberg moves to movies about alien life that center communication and harmony, here are five movies you should check out if you absolutely love "Disclosure Day."