Who Plays The King In The Masters Of The Universe Movie

Director Travis Knight's "Masters of the Universe" may be 2026's least surprising box office flop, but the people who have seen it have enjoyed it. As Looper's review of "Masters of the Universe" pointed out, the movie is a somewhat middling mixed bag, but it definitely gets one thing right. For a film based on a 1980s toy line of extremely pumped-up characters, it gets the way "Masters of the Universe" characters should really look surprisingly correct, while doing some interesting things with the way they're portrayed.

One of the characters the movie reimagines pretty heavily is Prince Adam's (Nicholas Galitzine) father, King Randor. In the Filmation cartoon, Randor is a stereotypical "good king" figure who loves his son but is occasionally frustrated by Adam's perceived lackadaisical attitude. In the 2026 movie, he's played by the versatile James Purefoy. This version of Randor is actively trying to "man up" and humiliate young Adam, creating a rift that he's only able to apologize for many years later.

Purefoy addressed Randor's relationship with Adam and their different takes on masculinity in a red carpet interview with the HeyUGuys YouTube channel. "King Randor comes from a very different generation and expects his son to behave in a way that perhaps he comes to regret," Purefoy said. "But maybe he realizes that there are other ways to show strength. It's not all about muscle."