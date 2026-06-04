Masters Of The Universe Review: The Most Average Movie Of The Summer

I'm about 15 years too young to have grown up with the original "He-Man" cartoon and toys (thanks, movie, for making me feel young right as that 20-year-old whippersnapper directing "Backrooms" threatened to make me feel old!). My experience with the franchise is limited to a plethora of memes about its campy homoeroticism, as well as watching N.D. Stevenson's version of "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" which made waves for being both good and actually gay. The new "Masters of the Universe" references those memes, and going full camp aesthetically provides most of its entertainment value. The explanations for the silly names get belabored, but I still laughed when the warrior nicknamed "Fisto" (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) talks about fisting. The movie's not allowed to get too gay, though — Teela's (Camila Mendes) role in the film is basically just to be a beard for Adam.

The early reaction to "Masters of the Universe" that had me most intrigued was from critic Darren Mooney, who compared it to Jane Schoenbrun's queer horror masterpiece "I Saw the TV Glow." In the broadest of strokes, I can actually see where that comparison comes from: like the "TV Glow" protagonists, Adam comes from a world of fantasy where the villains are winning and gets stuck living out a mundane life on Earth while longing to return home, and both films are using this story to say something about the performance of gender (though from very different angles). "Masters of the Universe" doesn't do the "TV Glow" thing (or maybe the better comparison for a Mattel movie is the "Barbie" thing) where the other world is a TV show or toy in our world, but Adam reuniting with his lost sword in a toy store makes me think they at least considered doing that gimmick.

So that's a potentially interesting story to explore, but the way it's written here is subpar. The movie wants to use Adam's intergalactic origins as a means for wacky fish-out-of-water comedy a la the second acts of "Barbie" and the first "Thor," but the difference is Barbie and Thor have just come to Earth when they're weirding out the normies, while Adam has been living here 15 years. Reasonably by that point, his past would either be a quiet secret or a source of serious strife that makes everyone think he's crazy. Instead he's telling girls his whole backstory on first dates and is only now getting in trouble for discussing swords at his office job he somehow got and is seemingly good at.

Maybe it's silly to criticize the psychological realism of a film about a bunch of action figures punching each other. But when a movie is trying to do a character arc with some emotions, sloppy execution negates the effort. Too often the script is more focused on hitting requisite Hero's Journey beats (how cute, a literal "call to action"/"refusal of the call" scene) without nailing why they're there. The movie's morals about positive masculinity are worthwhile, but Ryan Gosling's Ken had the more convincing story getting to the same point.