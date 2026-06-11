Small Details You Missed In Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day

Contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day"

Steven Spielberg is the king of blockbuster entertainment. He's the mastermind behind awe-inspiring films as "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Jurassic Park," to name a few. In recent years, it's felt like Spielberg was slowing down with smaller films, like the musical remake "West Side Story" or his highly personal modern classic "The Fabelmans." But with "Disclosure Day," Spielberg proves he still has what it takes to craft gripping action sequences intertwined with real emotion.

It has all the hallmarks of a classic Spielberg picture. It once more sees the director tackle extraterrestrial life in the same vein as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." There's boat loads of sentimentality, as characters grapple with their place in the universe and ask big questions, like how aliens would impact global religions. Packaging these grand ideas into a thoroughly entertaining action-adventure flick is a big reason why many critics are calling "Disclosure Day" Spielberg's best movie in years.

On top of all that, "Disclosure Day" is a film that rewards rewatches, especially as governments continue to tease a full disclosure announcement any day now. Until that happens, there are plenty of neat details scattered throughout "Disclosure Day" you may have missed that are worth discussing.