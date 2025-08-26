The 10 Best Movie And TV References In Taylor Swift Songs

Based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name, Alfred Hitchcock's only Oscar winner for best picture, "Rebecca," is the story of a young, unnamed woman (Joan Fontaine) who, after a whirlwind romance in Europe, marries the enigmatic, mysterious, and very wealthy widow Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier). When they head to his estate in England, named Manderley, Maxim becomes a different person to the woman now known as the "second Mrs. de Winter," constantly judging her against the ghost of his dead, unseen wife Rebecca and treating his second wife coldly. None of this is helped by Manderley's often cruel housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (a terrifying Judith Anderson), and ultimately, the second Mrs. de Winter has to try and understand what happened to her predecessor.

After being named Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year, Swift spoke to Zane Lowe and opened up about her inspiration for specific songs on "evermore," and apparently, "Rebecca" helped her come up with the idea for "tolerate it," one of the album's most devastating tracks. "When I was reading Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier, I was thinking, 'Wow, her husband just tolerates her,'" Swift mused. "'She's doing all these things and she's trying so hard and she's trying to impress him and he's just tolerating her the whole time.'" There was a part of me that was relating to that, because at some point in my life, I felt that way." Reading or watching "Rebecca" is heartbreaking enough, which is probably where Swift came up with one of her most gutting bridges of all time:

"While you were out buildin' other worlds, where was I?

Where's that man who'd throw blankets over my barbed wire?

I made you my temple, my mural, my sky

Now I'm beggin' for footnotes in the story of your life."

"tolerate it" — a part of Swift's grand tradition of reserving each album's most stomach-twisting song for the fifth track — is astounding, and so is Hitchcock's "Rebecca." Just one word of advice: ignore the 2020 Netflix remake.