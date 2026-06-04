The Only Recap You Need Before Toy Story 5

Families are set to flock to theaters to check out the latest chapter in the "Toy Story" film series this summer. What do you need to know about "Toy Story 5?" Click our video above and get the lowdown on what the gang have been up to.

The "Toy Story" timeline revolves around Woody (Tom Hanks), a pull-string cowboy doll based on a character from the in-universe 1950s-era televised puppet show "Woody's Round-Up." Woody is the de facto leader of Andy's (John Morris) toys. When Andy gets a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) figure for his birthday in 1995, chaos breaks out as Woody works overtime to ensure Buzz's safety, as the new addition is convinced he's the actual leader of Star Command.

Woody and Buzz become best friends and live through many adventures in the first three "Toy Story" movies. Their small family expands when an abandoned Jessie (Joan Cusack) figure is added to the troupe in "Toy Story 2." But everything changes when Andy grows up and heads to college by the third film. The magnanimous young man gives his toys to a little girl named Bonnie (Emily Ricks Hahn). The toys settle into their new home, but during "Toy Story 4," Woody leaves to join his girlfriend Bo Peep (Annie Potts) in helping lost toys find their owners.