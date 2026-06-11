Charlie Sheen's Alien Movie Is One Of The Best '90s Gems Streaming On Prime Video

When someone thinks of an alien movie from 1996, the two that come to mind are typically "Mars Attacks!" and "Independence Day." Maybe throw "Space Jam" into the mix too. However, another sci-fi pleaser from that year that deserves more attention, and is currently streaming on Prime Video, is the Charlie Sheen-starring "The Arrival" (not to be confused with the 2016 Denis Villeneuve film "Arrival").

Feeling like an episode of "The X-Files" on steroids and a Steven Spielberg movie without the big budget, "The Arrival" stars Charlie Sheen as astronomer Zane Zaminsky who works for SETI. Drama arrives after Zane and his co-worker Calvin (Richard Schiff) record an extraterrestrial radio signal. Zane reports this game-changing find to his superiors, but his boss rejects it, destroying the recording and even firing Zane. This leads to a wider web of conspiracy rife with murder and deceit, as Zane knows that the truth is out there and chooses to pursue it rather than back down.

Written and directed by David Twohy, best known for writing and directing "The Chronicles of Riddick" film series starring Vin Diesel, "The Arrival" paces itself eloquently, walking the tightrope between edge-of-your-seat tension and thrills. Also, it's fun to watch a movie where the only thing standing between Earth's safety and a full-blown alien invasion is Charlie Sheen. Winning, indeed.