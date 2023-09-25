Obscure '90s Sci-Fi Gems You Need To Watch

The 1990s weren't only a time for the Tamagotchi and troll dolls — the decade also signified a hot streak for sci-fi cinema. From "The Matrix" to "Total Recall," the genre showed up for the blockbuster season and served a number of instant classics throughout the decade. In fact, even the less-celebrated releases back then, such as "Dark City" and "The Thirteenth Floor," are receiving praise today. But another layer of sci-fi gems exists under these releases, which falls right into the category of "Oh, I didn't even know that this film existed."

Some of these may be recognized by diehard fans and genre connoisseurs, but the general public largely ignored these releases, leaving them as relics of the past buried deep in the recesses of a few minds. This doesn't take anything away from their quality or enjoyability factor, though, since success in the entertainment industry is ineffable. Although they may not be famous, they're still worthwhile in their own right.

With that said, sit back and prepare to make that watchlist a little longer by discovering a host of obscure '90s sci-fi movies that need to be experienced. After all, it's never a bad time to revisit the past and uncover the treasures of the 1990s.