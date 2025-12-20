How To Watch The Riddick Movies In Order
The Riddick movies are part of a sci-fi series that sprung up out of the success of 2000's "Pitch Black." That thrilling, survival-style movie introduced an intriguing lead character who quickly earned enough passionate fans to help star Vin Diesel and director David Twohy support a franchise, one that's now stuck around for decades.
Diesel's lengthy career is full of iconic characters like Groot and Dominic Toretto, but plenty of people still think of him first as Richard B. Riddick. All of Diesel's biggest movies have similar main characters, and the Riddick movies are no exception. The former prisoner is a fearsome fighter capable of extreme violence, and he's competent enough to survive any kind of deep space disaster. Riddick is also a man of few words, but that's mostly because his actions speak for themselves.
The Riddick movies were never critically successful, but many people would put them on a list of guilty pleasure sci-fi movies. The action is grandiose and over-the-top, and the overarching plot is way more focused on the exploits of a single action hero than on creating pages and pages of sci-fi lore — although there is some there to dig into. If you want to catch up on Riddick's story from beginning to end, we'd recommend you watch the movies in this simple order:
- Pitch Black
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Riddick
Why is this the correct order?
The Riddick series is more than 20 years old at this point, but, luckily for franchise newcomers, there really isn't a lot of catching up to do. There are only three movies in the series to date, and, for the most part, each movie has a completely self-contained plot. Another thing that makes the Riddick series particularly welcoming to newcomers is the fact that it's much more invested in exploring the life of its titular main character than it is in constructing an elaborate web of sci-fi lore. There's details we know, but until series creators Vin Diesel, David Twohy, and the Wheat Brothers drop a D&D style reference tome, it's sparse stuff.
Each Riddick movie has a plot that could stand on its own, but there is an ongoing story that links all three movies together. Riddick's journey from prisoner to cult leader to spacefaring loner makes for a wild ride, and you need to watch the movies in chronological order — which is also the release order — to fully take in that experience.
Pitch Black
Released in 2000, "Pitch Black" is the beginning of the Riddick franchise, but the movie feels more like a one-off sci-fi adventure than the start of a series. The film follows a prisoner transport ship called the Hunter-Gratzner that gets damaged by meteorites and crash lands on an alien world. That's just the beginning of the ship's troubles. The chaos of the crash killed the captain and allowed its dangerous prisoner, Richard B. Riddick (Vin Diesel) to escape. Before the remaining passengers and crew can begin worrying about Riddick, they discover that the planet is infested with alien creatures that come out at night and destroy everything they encounter.
The crew ends up turning to Riddick to help get them out of the situation. It turns out that Riddick has enhanced eyes which allow him to see in the dark, which helps him reluctantly navigate the crew to safety. "Pitch Black" is a great sci-fi thrill ride that also made more than double its budget at the box office. The movie doesn't spare much time on Riddick's backstory, but fans were so intrigued by his character that they demanded more.
The Chronicles of Riddick
"Pitch Black" director David Twohy returned to write and direct a new movie that would dive deeper into Riddick's life, along with the larger sci-fi universe that surrounds him. "The Chronicles of Riddick" begins shortly after the events of "Pitch Black," when bounty hunters arrive on an icy alien world, looking for Riddick. He kills the men pursuing him and flies off in their ship to a world called Helion Prime. There, Riddick meets up with the man that put a bounty on him — the holy Imam from "Pitch Black," played by Keith David.
From this stately religious leader, Riddick learns that a fearsome cult called the Necromongers are waging war across the galaxy, recruiting more members and killing anyone who stands in their way. The leader of the Necromongers, the Lord Marshal (Colm Feore, who was unrecognizable as Marvel's Laufey in "Thor"), takes a special interest in killing Riddick when he learns that the man is a survivor of Furya, a planet the Necromongers destroyed long ago.
"The Chronicles of Riddick" doesn't just continue the story of the mysterious prisoner from "Pitch Black." It gives Riddick a deep backstory, ties him into a grand prophecy, and sets up future adventures with its ending. It even features Dame Judi Dench as a mysterious elemental. "Chronicles" is everything a Riddick fan might want, but the movie isn't necessarily a critical crowd pleaser. The movie has only a 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's still worth a watch for anyone who enjoyed the previous film.
Riddick
Almost a decade after "The Chronicles of Riddick" failed to impress critics (though fans were happy), the franchise, and writer-director David Twohy, returned to theaters. 2013's "Riddick" picks up a couple of years after the ending of "Chronicles." Riddick has become the leader of the Necromongers, but he's more interested in tracking down his ruined homeworld of Furya than in leading the cult.
Riddick makes a deal with Commander Vaako (Karl Urban), and exchanges leadership of the Necromongers for the secret location of Furya. Unfortunately for Riddick, Vaako's deal was a trap, and he finds himself once again trapped on a hostile alien planet, fighting for his survival.
"Riddick" takes the franchise back to its roots and focuses on a small-scale story of shady spacers — featuring an early role from fellow Guardian of the Galaxy Dave Bautista, and also starring Katee Sackhoff, our beloved "Star Wars" Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze — working together to defeat violent alien creatures. The movie lets its action shine, and because of that, it's arguably a more entertaining experience than "Chronicles." With a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Riddick" may not be one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, but it certainly makes for a fun two-hour experience.
Is there another way to watch the Riddick movies?
In theory, it doesn't matter all that much what order you choose to watch the Riddick movies. There is an ongoing arc, but each movie is pretty well focused on its own plot. "Pitch Black" was always meant to stand alone, and "Chronicles" is such a sprawling tale packed with lore that it's basically an alternate starting point for the series. "Riddick" is technically a direct sequel to "Chronicles," but it quickly moves on from its predecessor's story and becomes self-contained. If you don't watch the movies in chronological order, you'll still be able to follow along just fine.
Of course, if you really want to experience the entire Riddick timeline, then you'll have to go beyond the movies. In 2004, a short animated film called "The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury" expanded on the events that took place between "Pitch Black" and "Chronicles." There are also two prequel video games called "Escape from Butcher Bay" and "Assault on Dark Athena."
The games tell stories set before the events of "Pitch Black," so hardcore fans will want to check out what they have to say about Riddick's history. Because the games are roughly 20 years old, it may be easier to watch a Let's Play plot recap about them after watching all the Riddick movies. Ultimately, though, how you choose to move through the storyline is entirely up to you.