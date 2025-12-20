How To Watch The Riddick Movies In Order

The Riddick movies are part of a sci-fi series that sprung up out of the success of 2000's "Pitch Black." That thrilling, survival-style movie introduced an intriguing lead character who quickly earned enough passionate fans to help star Vin Diesel and director David Twohy support a franchise, one that's now stuck around for decades.

Diesel's lengthy career is full of iconic characters like Groot and Dominic Toretto, but plenty of people still think of him first as Richard B. Riddick. All of Diesel's biggest movies have similar main characters, and the Riddick movies are no exception. The former prisoner is a fearsome fighter capable of extreme violence, and he's competent enough to survive any kind of deep space disaster. Riddick is also a man of few words, but that's mostly because his actions speak for themselves.

The Riddick movies were never critically successful, but many people would put them on a list of guilty pleasure sci-fi movies. The action is grandiose and over-the-top, and the overarching plot is way more focused on the exploits of a single action hero than on creating pages and pages of sci-fi lore — although there is some there to dig into. If you want to catch up on Riddick's story from beginning to end, we'd recommend you watch the movies in this simple order: