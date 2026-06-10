The Only Recap You Need Before House Of The Dragon Season 3
An even-numbered year means it's a dragon year once again, as the biennial production cycle for "House of the Dragon" blesses us with another season. HBO has confirmed that the series will end after four seasons, which makes this year's Season 3 the penultimate installment and likely the most action-packed of the bunch. It's been a long time since the show was last on TV, however, so check out the video above for a full catch-up on everything you need to know.
"House of the Dragon" Season 3 premieres on June 21, 2026, giving us just a couple of weeks to prepare for the latest Dance of the Dragons. The civil war between the divided Targaryen family looks to heat up exponentially, with allies summoned to both sides and new dragonriders joining the fight. When last we visited Westeros at the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) betrayed her own faction and promised to aid Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in taking King's Landing. Elsewhere, a severely injured Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) made it into hiding with the help of Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), while his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) took his place, and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) reaffirmed his loyalty to Rhaenyra.
The pressure cooker has reached full PSI, and now we get to watch the dominoes — or rather, the dragons — fall.
This is the House of the Dragon fans have been waiting for
"House of the Dragon" Season 1 is fantastic television, expertly managing multiple time jumps, a huge cast of characters, and a deeply thematic core story, all while maintaining the high production quality fans of "Game of Thrones" have come to expect. Season 2 is arguably even stronger, with pretty much every character getting substantial arcs, some of the most stunning shots ever seen in the franchise, and a score from composer Ramin Djawadi that may well be his crowning achievement.
But despite all that, the show has still received a fair bit of criticism from viewers, mostly related to its pacing. This is a much slower burn than "Game of Thrones" was, and while the series centers on a civil war, the action hasn't been quite as prevalent as some may have expected. "House of the Dragon" Season 2 also made more notable changes from the book, which some, including author George R. R. Martin himself, had problems with. It's all more a matter of taste than a reflection of objective quality, but regardless, we are closer than ever to the Targaryen civil war finding its winner, and if you've read "Fire and Blood," you know that some major deaths are coming.
It all kicks off on June 21 with the premiere of "House of the Dragon" Season 3. Check out the full video above for a complete breakdown before the new season begins.