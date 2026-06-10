The Only Recap You Need Before House Of The Dragon Season 3

An even-numbered year means it's a dragon year once again, as the biennial production cycle for "House of the Dragon" blesses us with another season. HBO has confirmed that the series will end after four seasons, which makes this year's Season 3 the penultimate installment and likely the most action-packed of the bunch. It's been a long time since the show was last on TV, however, so check out the video above for a full catch-up on everything you need to know.

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 premieres on June 21, 2026, giving us just a couple of weeks to prepare for the latest Dance of the Dragons. The civil war between the divided Targaryen family looks to heat up exponentially, with allies summoned to both sides and new dragonriders joining the fight. When last we visited Westeros at the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) betrayed her own faction and promised to aid Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in taking King's Landing. Elsewhere, a severely injured Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) made it into hiding with the help of Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), while his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) took his place, and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) reaffirmed his loyalty to Rhaenyra.

The pressure cooker has reached full PSI, and now we get to watch the dominoes — or rather, the dragons — fall.