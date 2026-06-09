The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act's Climax Combines 2024's Best Movies

"The Amazing Digital Circus: The Final Act" proves true the fan theories about Jax being somewhere on the transfeminine spectrum — though neither the Digital Circus Jax nor original human Leeroy Mateo has yet to fully accept this aspect of their identity in the end. One door in Jax's mind remains locked, but Pomni does get to see a conversation between Jax and Ribbit (Skye Redden) wherein Jax alluded to their deepest secret. This "secret" was laughed at by Jax's mother, whom Jax fought physically with and ran away from in shame, but Ribbit lent Jax her bow in a show of acceptance. The next day, Jax pretended the whole heart-to-heart talk was lies, rejecting Ribbit's acceptance.

A note on pronouns: Pomni continues to use he/him pronouns for Jax after learning their secret, perhaps out of respect for the fact neither Jax nor Leeroy publicly came out (though Leeroy is implied to be coming closer). However, the use of the Stevie Wonder song "Isn't She Lovely?" as Jax abstracts implies "she" might be more fitting for Jax. In respect to the ambiguity, this article uses they/them pronouns for Jax.

Some part of Jax knows what might make them happier, but tragically refuses to accept their identity — a more aggressive, spiteful equivalent to Owen (Justice Smith) in "I Saw the TV Glow." Gooseworx, a trans woman, has described Jax as her "self-insert" character, so she's exploring personal issues not unlike Jane Schoenbrun did with "TV Glow." Gooseworx and Schoenbrun both avoid explicitly using the word "transgender" in these stories, framing the issue through metaphors of unstable realities, a la the Wachowski sisters' "Matrix" movies.