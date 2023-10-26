Is The Amazing Digital Circus Kid-Friendly?

On YouTube, children can discover and enjoy many independent creations. That means parents should be careful of what their kids stumble upon. At the moment, a popular video is "The Amazing Digital Circus: Pilot" from YouTuber Gooseworx and the GLITCH team. At first glance, the 25-minute episode seems up most kids' alleys. It has wacky characters and a colorful world. However, it soon becomes clear there's a dark underbelly to this project that may make parents think twice about letting their children watch it.

After all, the video description reads: "The Amazing Digital Circus is a psychological dark comedy about cute cartoon characters who hate their lives and want to leave." The plot follows a group of characters trapped in an AI world who must do darkly comical things. The mash-up of cartoon characters exploring existential ideas of reality is likely part of the appeal, but it'd probably be best to ensure youngsters don't watch it.

There's nothing outright violent or sexual, but there's certainly a lot of strangeness and implied darkness. The plot centers on Pomni (Lizzie Freeman) trying to escape, leading to a Kafkaesque nightmare of going through numerous exit doors before landing in a strange area called The Void. It may not be explicitly mature, but the weird and potentially scary concepts may be too much for some. With that being said, it's probably safe for older kids and teenagers, but parents should be mindful of what their children can handle before letting them watch it.