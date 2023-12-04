The Amazing Digital Circus' Inspiration Is A Deeply Disturbing Story

"The Amazing Digital Circus" took over the internet after a single episode. It's an appropriate response, given that the show itself is about a group of people trapped in a digital realm overseen by a disturbing AI. It speaks to the times, as anxiety-ridden characters must handle derealization amid a colorful, cartoony landscape. Horror and child-like whimsy coalesce, so it makes sense that both of those genres served as inspiration in the development of the show.

Animator and composer Gooseworx, who made the animated series with Glitch, told Forbes that the show is a hybrid of Harlan Ellison's 1967 short story "I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream" with what she called "the aesthetic of an 'I Spy' book." In Ellison's story, the science fiction maestro envisions a post-apocalyptic world in which an AI known as "AM" rules over all, with a group of humans attempting to find a way out of the hellscape created for them. "The Amazing Digital Circus" takes place in a digital realm rather than Earth, but the fears concerning AI in both are largely similar.

Gooseworx furthered the comparison on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Digital Circus is very inspired by 'I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream.' But instead of AM being a living embodiment of hate, he's a fun-loving wacky little guy." The imagery between the two is indeed starkly different. Instead of tormented humans dripping with blood, there are fantastical cartoon characters. But the inspiration does mean "The Amazing Digital Circus" isn't necessarily suitable for all children.