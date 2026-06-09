This Recently Finished Sci-Fi Show With 4 Seasons Is Streaming In Its Entirety On Netflix
In the market for a sci-fi centric treat? "Resident Alien" was one of the last great original programs that the SyFy Channel ever produced, and it managed to last for four seasons before meeting its untimely end in 2025. If you're looking for a show with the right mix of comedy, suspense, and science-fiction worldbuilding, then you'll probably love it. All four seasons are available on Netflix.
The main character of "Resident Alien" is an extraterrestrial (Alan Tudyk) with an unpronounceable name who crash-lands on earth. He takes on the persona of Harry Vanderspeigle, a doctor on vacation, whom he kills. While initially sent to wipe out humanity, he soon finds himself embedded in the day-to-day lives of the citizens in Patience, Colorado. Using Vanderspeigle's identity, he becomes Patience's new medical examiner. In spite of himself, "Vanderspeigle" becomes entranced by the human world and disenchanted with his mission — leading to a potential intergalactic conflict.
"Resident Alien" is brand-new to Netflix, but you can also catch it on Peacock, if you have a subscription there. No matter how you slice it, the cult hit definitely has its fans.
Resident Alien got strong reviews throughout its run
While "Resident Alien" saw a steep decline in viewership over the course of its four season run, going from two million viewers in its 1st season down to a few hundred thousand by Season 4, it was incredibly popular with critics and latecomer viewers. Even if not considered an absolute masterpiece of a sci-fi program, it nevertheless sports good reviews across the board. On IMDb, "Resident Alien" maintains a stellar 8.0, with the series finale peaking at a 9.0. On "Rotten Tomatoes," the show has an overall fresh Tomatometer score at 97%, with a Popcornmeter score of 87%. It also won a Leo Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for best Cable Television series.
The good news is that, since the show has landed on Netflix, "Resident Alien" has become a major hit on the streamer, frequently hitting the top ten list. Even if all the acclaim came too late to save the show, "Resident Alien" has the punch to make it one of the best sci-fi series streaming on Netflix.