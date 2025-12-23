5 Star Trek Alien Races That Changed Without Explanation

In a discussion of alien races in "Star Trek" that were radically altered with no explanation, there's really only one place to start: the Klingons. They made their debut in the original "Star Trek" series and were clear allegories for the Soviet Union amid the tensions of the Cold War. They were mighty warriors, every bit the equal of Starfleet, and seemed like they were always on the verge of all-out war with the Federation. Physically, they were portrayed as bronze-skinned, with gold and black tunics, and Fu Manchu-style facial hair.

A decade later, when the Klingons returned in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," they were practically unrecognizable. They now wore silver body armor, were fully brown-skinned, and had long hair and large ridges on their foreheads, not to mention big fanged teeth. When "The Next Generation" came around some years later, the Klingons were then turned from a simple warlike race to an honor-bound culture, which they've been ever since. No explanation was given within the series for these changes, and fans were left to assume they were simple retcons.

Decades later, controversial changes were made once more to the Klingons in "Star Trek: Discovery." There, they received another drastic visual update. But, possibly due to the outcry from fans, the subsequent series "Strange New Worlds" reverted to the 90s-style Klingon look. Yet, even this retcons a plotline in the prequel "Star Trek: Enterprise," which itself retconned the in-universe explanation for the first change. Confused yet?