The Severance Detail That Makes Rewatching Way More Rewarding

"Severance" introduces us to Mark (Adam Scott) on his very first day as chief of Macrodata Refinement. Outie Mark cries in his car before work, then Innie Mark starts his day by finding out his best friend has left Lumon. He gets his big promotion, helps orient Helly (Britt Lower) during her first day on the severance floor, and then goes home. At least, that's what the show seemingly wants us to believe, but fans have noticed some details hinting that much more may have happened to Mark on his first day as department chief.

Fans have paid special attention to the watch that Outie Mark removes before going to work. When he takes the watch off, it displays the time as being roughly 9 a.m. on the 4th of the month. At the end of the workday, when Mark pulls the watch out of his locker, it displays the time as being roughly 5 p.m. on the 5th. The date could be a continuity error from the show's production team, but some fans think that it's actually a quiet reveal that Lumon kept Mark trapped at work for 24 hours.

There's at least one corroborating detail for the theory. Mark argues with his neighbor Mrs. Selvig (Patricia Arquette) about their trash and recycling collection. He thinks that Mrs. Selvig has the pickup schedule wrong, but perhaps he's a day off because of the lost 24 hours. The reveal that Mrs. Selvig is actually Harmony Cobel from Lumon overshadows that whole recycling conversation in the show, but presumably the writers included that detail for a reason, and the reason may lay in that possible missing day.