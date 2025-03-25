Where Is Severance Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

The building used for the headquarters of the secretive Lumon corporation was built between 1959 and 1962 as a research and development hub for telecommunications company Bell Labs. The Holmdel, New Jersey-based campus was sold for redevelopment in 2006 and has since been converted into the mixed-use "metroburb" of Bell Works. Looking at a photo of how it appears in the real world, you can see that the show performed some small effects touch-ups to make the building's two reflecting pools symmetrical.

Director/executive producer Ben Stiller explained on the first episode of "The Severance Podcast" that cinematographer Jessica Lee Gangné (who later directed Season 2, Episode 7, "Chikai Bardo") found the location while performing Google searches for office buildings. "She found this shot, this overhead shot of labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, that had this insane egg-shaped parking lot around the building that was so huge," Stiller said. "Looking at it from above, it's just the scale of it was massive. We went down there and checked it out, and that was, I think, the first location we found, and it dictated so much for us. The biggest thing when we got there that we realized was that nobody had filmed anything there."