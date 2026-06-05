Dutton Ranch: Episode 4's Shocking Death Completely Changes Things For One Main Character

Contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Peaceful Find Peace"

Change has been the only constant for for former "Yellowstone" mainstay Carter (Finn Little) and his family since they landed in Texas during the first episode of "Dutton Ranch." Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) may have had to learn the art of compromise — however briefly — to survive the ruthless onslaught of enemy rancher Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), but Carter's been changed deeply by the family's move. Love has a lot to do with that — he's fallen for Beulah's granddaughter Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind), and she's led him astray and toward a path of juvenile delinquency.

Carter's love for Oreana also ultimately leads to a shocking death and yet more change for Carter. He's spending time with his new boss, Dwight (Ray McKinnon) and his exotic cats when the police raid the place. Dwight is killed in front of his beloved leopard Xena, and Carter is hauled in to face Sheriff Wade (Josh Stewart) for a second time.

Carter, of course, is no fool — he knows that Dwight wasn't killed in an act of self-defense as the cop who arrested him and killed Dwight claims. Wade agrees that Carter knows what's up — but strikes a bargain with him, agreeing to let Carter go and not tell Beth and Rip in exchange for his silence. What can Carter do but call Oreana and then collapse into her open embrace?