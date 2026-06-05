Anthony Head Had A Small Role In One Of Tim Burton's Best Movies

Anthony Head, who passed away on June 5, 2026 from complications related to pneumonia at the age of 72, may be best known as the world-weary Rupert Giles from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." While he arguably played one of the show's best secondary characters, Head had a substantial film career as well. One especially tiny role in Tim Burton's well-received adaptation of the musical "Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" amply displays that. Head can only be seen briefly in the film, as a well-dressed gentleman who congratulates the titular Todd (Johnny Depp) on winning a shaving contest, but he still projects authority, calm, and brio.

Originally, Head's chunk of Sweeney's bloody pie was to be much bigger than it is. He, Christopher Lee, Peter Bowles and five other unnamed actors were to play ghosts who narrate the story. The roles were cut, and the actors given different, smaller parts in the production. While his role in "Sweeney Todd" might be brief, he has many more movie credits to his name, building a lasting legacy that fans everywhere will continue to celebrate for decades.