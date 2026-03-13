Saw Fans Need To Watch This Underrated 2000s Horror Rock Opera

"Saw II" needed a new director in the wake of James Wan opting to distance himself from the series after launching it in 2004. The task was given to Darren Lynn Bousman, who would go on to direct "Saw III," "Saw IV," and "Spiral: From the Book of Saw." His sequels, awash in hyper-saturated colors, blood, and heightened melodrama, set the template for the series' visual identity moving forward, and his 2008 film "Repo! The Genetic Opera" has the same vibe. This horror rock opera acquired a cult following in the late 2000s and now has the opportunity to grow even bigger, because it's streaming for free on Tubi.

As the film begins, we learn through a series of animated comic book panels that the not-too-distant future is built on the foundation of dead bodies due to widespread organ failures. Coming to the "rescue" is the megacorporation GeneCo , which offers easily accessible (and fashionable) transplants. However, in a sadistic twist on the American healthcare system, if you can't keep up with your payment plan, you won't be hounded by an ordinary debt collector, but by organ-extracting assassins called Repo Men.

What follows is a gory tale of operatic proportions involving a dying CEO, his spoiled children, a graverobber, a father with a deadly secret, and a terminally ill teenage girl learning of the world outside her room. If you've ever wondered what it would look like if "Saw," "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and "Blade Runner" collided, then "Repo!" is the movie for you.