4 Actors Who Almost Played He-Man In The Masters Of The Universe Movie

In many ways, June 2026's "Masters of the Universe" feels inevitable. Of course Hollywood would eventually turn to He-Man and his cosmic/fantasy comrades to anchor a modern tentpole feature. Every other corner of 1980s nostalgia has been exploited endlessly for the silver screen. Film adaptations of popular toys are similarly common. Why not give He-Man the same treatment Max Steel and Battleship received? However, anyone familiar with the tortured "Masters of the Universe" production knows that this Travis Knight directorial effort existing at all is nothing short of a miracle.

"Masters of the Universe" has been stewing across countless corners of Hollywood for eons, with so many different creative visions and teams coming in to try their hand at realizing this property in live-action. For a while, it looked like it would become one of those movies based on toys that never happened. Across those many iterations of "Masters of the Universe," there have also been several different picks to play Adam/He-Man. Long before "Masters of the Universe" leading man Nicholas Galitzine was on anyone's radar, at least four other men were seen as having "the power" required for this part.

That each of these four actors almost played He-Man in "Masters of the Universe" reflects the wildly different creative approaches to this project. But before embracing the final form of "Masters of the Universe," let's take a look into the past at the He-Man actors that never were.