Netflix's Masters Of The Universe Movie Has Reportedly Been Scrapped

Not even the power of Grayskull can overcome Netflix's penchant for canceling things.

As reported by Variety on July 18, the streamer's live-action "Masters of the Universe" film is no longer on the table. The project has been in production for some time, with the publication's sources claiming that around $30 million has already been spent on various development costs and to retain the talent that has already signed on to be involved. However, other sources claim that the money spent so far is actually closer to double the aforementioned amount. The budget was reportedly the catalyst for Netflix letting the endeavor go.

Thankfully, for fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise, there's still hope that this film could see the light of day. Variety notes that the Adam and Aaron Nee-directed feature is now being shopped around by Mattel in hopes of finding a new buyer. The company is also hopeful that the upcoming "Barbie" will find success, thus helping the chances of "Masters of the Universe" finding a home. Should the film become a reality, Kyle Allen will take up the Sword of Power to become the legendary hero known as He-Man.

One can only hope that "Masters of the Universe" finds a home soon. As far as live-action adaptations go, it will be hard to keep coasting on the disastrous original.