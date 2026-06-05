5 Best Movies Like Masters Of The Universe

"Masters of the Universe" has the power — the power to entertain, that is. Combining glorious '80s-coded camp with sword and sorcery action, it's a fantastical movie intended to excite and delight rather than win Oscars and receive a standing ovation at Cannes. It's the kind of film you can turn your brain off for, but, even so, you really want to see Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) transform into the warrior He-Man and smack the funny bone off Skeletor (Jared Leto) to save Eternia and bring peace and prosperity to all.

The critical reactions to the "Masters of the Universe" movie signify that it's a fun time best enjoyed with the spirit of Saturday morning cartoons. What happens after you watch it, though? Well, you can seek out 1987's "Masters of the Universe" starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor, as well as the various animated series. But there are some other similarly themed films that will get the blood pumping and adrenaline flowing as you sit there with your loincloth and Power Sword on the couch. Here are the five best movies like "Masters of the Universe."