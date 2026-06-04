Masters Of The Universe Ending Explained: By The Power Of Grayskull!

Contains spoilers for "Masters of the Universe"

"Masters of the Universe" has enjoyed an exceptionally long lifespan for a piece of media that was created to sell toys. This spawned both a beloved cartoon in 1982 and a relatively maligned live action film in 1987. Getting another "Masters of the Universe" movie off the ground has been a difficult endeavor, much less in live action, but now, one is finally here that does He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) justice.

The newest flick from Amazon MGM Studios gets bonus points over its predecessor for realizing that audiences want to have fun in Eternia. The 1987 movie primarily occurred on Earth and followed original characters who are pretty boring. Outside of that, the newest "Masters of the Universe" is a colorful escapade that has everything fans want out of He-Man, while also poking some fun at elements that are pretty silly, like having a powerful warrior named Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson). That self-awareness is one of many reasons why critics were united in their praise of the film.

"Masters of the Universe" ends pretty much how you would expect, but there are plenty of moments that set up a sequel and hint at the larger world to explore. So if you were too distracted by Galitzine's muscles to listen to anything else going on, here's what you missed in the ending to "Masters of the Universe."