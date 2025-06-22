14 Post-Credits Scenes That Teased Movies That Were Never Released

It used to be that when a movie ended, the audience shuffled out of the theater without watching the credits. Things started to change in the 1980s, with post-credits scenes gaining popularity in films like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Back to the Future Part II." Conversely, movies like "History of the World: Part 1" featured a post-credits scene that jokingly teased a sequel for which plans didn't even exist.

Showing a scene after a movie ends has been around for years, but Marvel Studios certainly perfected the post-credits tease. Unfortunately, making a movie and inserting a post-credits scene that teases a follow-up doesn't always work out. While studios hope for box office success, the audience doesn't always follow the plan and the reality of the movie business often rears its ugly head, dashing all hopes of a follow-up. It's even happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several MCU post-credits scenes that didn't pay off.

Marvel movies aren't the only ones to tease something without delivering, and in fact it's been happening somewhat regularly since the late 1980s. Tentpole films that studio execs likely thought would dominate the marketplace sometimes do the opposite, making a lot of big-budget movies that should have been hits guilty of deploying post-credits scenes that didn't go anywhere.