The Entire Backrooms Timeline Explained

While it largely focuses on troubled furniture store owner Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his brave and committed therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve), the "Backrooms" movie also features plenty of small details that reference other works — including one that's a direct connection to the YouTube lore. We're talking about the storyline that features researcher Phil (Mark Duplass) and his company, Async, which is an important nod to the grander Backrooms mythology.

Just like the movie, the web series features Async as a corporation that stumbled into the Backrooms and has reshaped itself into a research institute that focuses on exploring this extradimensional location. The ending of "Backrooms" effectively confirms that Async will be a major presence in the inevitable sequel, and since the movie is explicitly based on a creepypasta, it will likely be increasingly important to know just how the events in the grander Backrooms mythology have unfolded.

Looper's video above is a great way to learn the entire timeline of the web series and how the "Backrooms" movie ties into it, so be sure to check it out if you enjoyed the film as much as we did.