5 Teen Drama TV Shows Way Better Than Euphoria

This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

When Sam Levinson's "Euphoria" started its run on HBO in 2019, the show had so much promise. Ably led by former Disney Channel star Zendaya, "Euphoria," which Levinson adapted from Ron Leshem's Israeli television series of the same name, centered around a group of particularly devious high schoolers in California. Zendaya's Rue Bennett kicks off the show's narrative when, in the aftermath of her father's death, she develops a debilitating addiction to prescription painkillers and hard drugs; after going to a rehab facility, she returns to school for her junior year.

Rue strikes up a friendship-turned-relationship with new student Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a young transgender woman exploring her identity, and feebly tries to rekindle her long friendships with popular girls like Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy's boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), and Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), just to name a few. (So many of these actors, especially Sweeney and Elordi, became household names thanks to their success on "Euphoria.") Despite its inventive visual style and excellent performances, "Euphoria" did start to wear out its welcome after a while, and after Ferreira exited in the wake of Season 2 and young star Angus Cloud died under tragic circumstances, a third season seemed ... ill-advised.

We got one anyway, and it's one of the worst TV shows of 2026. With that in mind, what should you watch if you want a gripping teen drama but know that "Euphoria" produces diminishing returns with each season? Here are five excellent picks.