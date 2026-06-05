What Masters Of The Universe's Post-Credits Scenes Mean For A Potential Sequel

Contains spoilers for "Masters of the Universe"

In "Masters of the Universe," Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man proves the real, terrifying power of Grayskull lies within him — not in some dumb metal sword. And the good news for fans is that the post-credits scenes hint at more on the horizon for Prince Adam and friends. In fact, his famous twin sister, She-Ra, might be joining him for more sword and sorcery hijinks in the "Masters of the Universe" sequel.

The first post-credits scene hits as soon as the film ends, showcasing the fan-favorite character Orko providing the moral lesson of the day. It's a fun throwback to the original animated series' setup in which the characters used to do the same thing at the end of an episode, and possibly another reason why the "Masters of the Universe" movie reactions were so positive. However, the real post-credits scene that has everybody talking happens around halfway through the end scroll.

It's here that viewers see Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley) speaking to Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba) about somebody she doesn't name and who Adam doesn't seem to be aware of. The scene then cuts to a shot of a warrior who needs no introduction: She-Ra. Naturally, you can't have She-Ra without the evil Hordak, so it isn't too difficult to imagine that he might be the main villain of the "Masters of the Universe" sequel. Maybe the rogue might be teaming up with Skeletor (Jared Leto), who is hinted to survive the events of the film in the final post-credits scene.