He-Man's Power Of Grayskull Is Dark & Terrifying - But Most Fans Don't Know Why

On the surface, "Masters of the Universe" is about a fairly classic, if extremely well-muscled, fight between good and evil. The series protagonist, He-Man, also seems like a pretty basic power fantasy; after all, he's secretly the meek and weak Prince Adam who gets turned into an all-powerful hero by the power of Grayskull. However, there's actually far more to the "Masters of the Universe" lore than many fans might realize. For instance, some of it dictates that the particular type of power He-Man wields isn't a force of good at all. In fact, it's barely neutral and can just as easily be used for evil.

In an interview with the "He-Man and the Eternity War" blog, Rob David of Mattel explained that there's just one type of magic in Eternia, and there's no reason why this raw power can't be used for villainy. "What King Grayskull did was build a fortress around the planet's singular access point to Eternia's magic," David explained. "He did so to protect it from those who would use that magic for evil. But bad guys don't see themselves as bad guys. In many ways, Hssss and Hordak have just as much claim to the power inside Castle Grayskull as Grayskull did. It's their birthright as well. Culturally. Historically. It's all of our birthrights, really. Skeletor certainly feels that way."

That Skeletor line, as it happens, is especially telling. Several continuities — including the recently ended "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" — reveal the villain as Prince Adam's corrupt uncle Keldor. The idea that the magic Skeletor wields is the same stuff that's powering He-Man is a concerning thought. After all, exactly how much can you trust something that can be used for nefarious purposes just as easily as heroic?