Live-Action She-Ra Series Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Variety announced that Amazon is in the early stages of development on a live-action fantasy series about Princess Adora aka She-Ra. This will be the second new TV show about the rebellious princess of Etheria, after the Netflix animated reboot "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."

This new incarnation of She-Ra won't be a simple rehashing of that show, however. It is already being described as a new story that will stand apart from its predecessors. Details are scarce, but that makes sense — after all, the live-action She-Ra series is currently in the very early stages of development. For now, we do know it's a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Dreamworks Animation, which also produced "Princesses of Power." Otherwise, there's very little in the way of specific information available at this point, and there's no guarantee that it will even make it to series.

Still, this is great news for any fans of the legendary princess. Here's everything we know about Amazon's upcoming She-Ra project.