5 Best Spy Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

There are certain faces you think of immediately when you hear the phrase "spy movie": all seven of the James Bond actors, perhaps, or a more grounded undercover agent like Jason Bourne. You probably don't consider any of the spies in the following five movies we're going to unpack here, but you probably should — each of the movies we've selected for this list deserves more credit for being a bolder, more subversive take on what we expect from a glamorous, action-packed genre.

We should note that this isn't a list of the best spy movies of all time — although one is the highest rated of them all on Letterboxd — but five movies which deserve to be in that conversation, yet never seem to get a seat at the table. These are all movies that have a devoted following either with critics or cinephiles, and only appear underrated when we're talking about the genre as a whole; there's very little chance any of these are the first movies you think of when asked to name an espionage thriller, even if you've seen and loved them. It's time to change that: Nobody talks about these movies now, but they deserve all the love they can get from spy thriller fans.