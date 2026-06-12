10 Best TV To Movie Adaptations Of All Time, Ranked

It's difficult for anyone born after 1989 to know a life without "The Simpsons." While arguably not as great as its golden years, the beloved animated sitcom remains one of the most influential shows ever made. With all that Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie had gotten into over the years, a movie was inevitable. It took 20 years for "The Simpsons Movie" to finally get made, and the final product was well worth the wait.

Coming out between in the summer of 2007, prior to the show's 19th season, the Simpsons' first big screen adventure finally sees Homer make the blunder of polluting the town lake with an overflowing silo of pig crap, which then prompts the Environmental Protection Agency to seal Springfield in a giant glass dome with the intent of total annihilation. The Simpsons find a way out, and find themselves in a position to save their bizarre town before it's too late.

"The Simpsons Movie" continues the series' trademarks, while putting its characters through impossible situations that tests their resolve. Additonally, the upscaled animation creates a scope that the series could never accomplish otherwise. It's also very funny, with an incredible joke off the top about having to pay money to watch something you can get on television for free.